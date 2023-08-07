NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has been arrested after a baby girl was found abandoned Sunday in North Myrtle Beach, a city police spokesman said.

The baby girl was less than a day old and survived, police spokesman Pat Wilkinson said. A person walking found the child, who was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Police have not said where she was found.

The name of the person arrested also has not been released.

