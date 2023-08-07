NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The staircase collapse at a North Myrtle Beach condo over the weekend was a result of “insufficient maintenance,” according to city spokesperson Ryan Fabbri.
Fabbri told News13 that a lack of regular maintenance contributed to the collapse. It happened at about 10 p.m. Friday while a family of four was walking on it, according to police.
A woman was sent to the hospital after she complained of head and shoulder pain, police said. A witness told News13 on Sunday that the family appeared to be OK.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here