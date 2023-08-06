NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A family vacationing in North Myrtle Beach were injured as a stairway they were walking on collapsed at a condo complex on Friday.

The area was still taped off and cones were set up on Sunday so no one could enter or exit. The stairway collapsed at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

“Officers arrived on scene and they noticed that one of the stairwells had fallen down and was going from the second floor to the first floor,” said Pat Wilkinson, a spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach police.

Law enforcement checked on the parents, as well as their two children, aged four and two. The two children were not injured, but the mother hit her head during the fall and complained of head and shoulder pain.

All four were taken to Grand Strand Hospital.

“It was definitely a very lucky day for those involved, especially the children,” Wilkinson said. “It’s an unfortunate event, obviously, but it is fortunate that everybody is alive and well at this point in time.”

Witnesses told News13’s Gracie Fusco that they heard a loud thud, and as soon as they saw what happened, ran to help.

“I came to pick up my niece and I was talking to my brother and we were leaving. I heard a loud thud but I didn’t know what it was, it wasn’t like a car accident or anything,” Lisa Davis said. “And when I looked, I saw my brother running with no shoes from his place across, so I got out and I could hear a baby screaming.”

Davis said the mother was unconscious when they first got to her, but once she woke up, her only concern was her children.

When police and EMS arrived, Davis said she told them how unstable the staircase looked before it collapsed.

“And I questioned the stability of this, because you can see it bowed out and you can see the different structures that the pressure points,” she said. “It’s just unsafe.”

Neighbors shared with Davis that they saw the family Sunday morning as they were leaving.

“My sister-in-law said that she saw them and that everybody was okay,” Davis said. “Just bumps and bruises and that the husband was on crutches, but it’s a miracle because it could have been so much worse.”

The city of North Myrtle Beach has taken over the investigation.

“Through the investigation, we will be doing what we can to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” Wilkinson said.