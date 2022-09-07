NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge denied a request Friday by Cherry Grove Beach Gear for a preliminary injunction to stop North Myrtle Beach from enforcing an ordinance that prohibits the selling or leasing of goods on public beaches.

The U.S. District Court judge in Florence County ruled that Cherry Grove Beach Gear failed to show that it would likely succeed in the lawsuit, according to court documents.

“Nevertheless, the Court notes [the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear] have not made a clear showing — either by their complaint, briefs, or arguments — that they are entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a preliminary injunction,” the document reads.

A North Myrtle Beach officer went to the business’ location on July 6 and said he was told to issue a ticket every day but not to arrest anyone, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. The business owners claim they’ve been issued at least eight summonses and criminal citations.

In seeking an injunction, Cherry Grove Beach Gear argued that prosecution would damage the business’ reputation. According to the court filing, the city’s attorneys said officials would be willing to not prosecute any of the citations issued before the date of the court’s ruling. However, if they continued to violate the ordinance, “they do so at their own peril.”

The judge ruled that if he were to prevent the city from enforcing its ordinance, the city “would likely face competition from not only [Cherry Grove Beach Gear] but also [Chery Grove Beach Gear]’s competitors.”

Doing so could also harm the city’s revenue and “may cause tax increases to pay for lifeguards, beach patrol, and beach maintenance,” the judge ruled. The judge said Cherry Grove Beach Gear can still continue to operate its business without violating the ordinance, “just like multiple other vendors in the area already do.”