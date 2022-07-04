NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning strikes caused four structure fires on Monday in North Myrtle Beach as storms moved through the area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

One of the fires was on Tortuga Lane in Cherry Grove, officials said. Three of the four fires were able to be addressed quickly. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted in the fire.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said crews stayed busy for about two hours as they responded to 15 emergency calls just between 11 a.m. and noon, according to officials.

North Myrtle Beach police assisted “numerous stranded motorists” after drivers attempted to pass through flooded roads. Officials remind drivers to never drive through flooded roads.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to a fire at Surfside Presbyterian Church along Highway 17 Bypass that was apparently caused by a lightning strike.