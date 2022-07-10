NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday at a memorial service to honor a former North Myrtle Beach city official who recently died from brain cancer.

Patrick Dowling served as the city’s public information officer for 11 years and was well-known and respected across the Grand Strand.

Those at the service spoke highly of him after listening to his favorite song, “Shooting Stars” by Bob Dylan.

“My dad touched everyone in his life with his really good humor,” his daughter, Mary Anne Bordnaro, said.

People called him a smart, kind and caring man. Stories of his jokes and sense of humor spread throughout the room and brought smiles to peoples’ faces.

“Being able to see all these people who he spent every day with and who have known him quite literally longer than I’ve been alive, you know, it was really wonderful just to hear all these stories,” Bordnaro said.

Bordnaro said she has learned about her dad since his death.

“I think that since he passed I’ve been kind of collecting pieces of him that I didn’t have before, and that’s kind of what it felt like today,” she said.

Dowling is said to have loved the working in the Grand Strand.

“I think it sometimes tired him out,” Bordnaro said. “It’s a really big job, but I think he really loved his work,” she said.

Father and daughter connected over writing.

“Pat always had such a way with words,” she said. “He was always there to give me criticism on stuff I had written,” she said.

They also had a special bond off the page.

“There was something really special growing up having a dad that had chosen you,” she said. “If I ever have kids, I’d want them to feel like, I don’t know, like I was always there for them the way my dad was always there for me,” Bordnaro said.