NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A longtime public information officer for the city of North Myrtle Beach died Saturday after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said.

Patrick Dowling, 73, had worked as the city’s public information officer for the past 11 years, the city said on its website.

“He was a long-term employee, a great PIO, and a close personal friend of mine,” North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney said. “He will be sorely missed by me and everyone here at the City.”

Mark Kruea, Dowling’s counterpart in Myrtle Beach, said he will be “greatly missed.”

“He set the precedent for good communications and public relations on the Grand Strand, and we all followed in his footsteps,” Kruea said. “Pat was well-respected by his peers and coworkers. And he had a great sense of humor. His historical memory of the Myrtle Beach area and its growth and development through the years was a treasure. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

During his time in the Carolinas, Dowling, a New York native, also worked in public relations for the Southport Chamber of Commerce, as the public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach and as a vice president of corporate communications for Burroughs and Chapin, his family said.

The family said it plans to host a hosting a memorial service in early July.