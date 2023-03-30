NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 73-year-old man is facing charges for sex crimes involving minors in North Myrtle Beach and North Carolina, according to North Myrtle Beach police.

Bobby Ray Webb, of Ghent, West Virginia, was arrested Friday by North Myrtle Beach police on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 16.

According to a police report, a victim reported being touched inappropriately by Webb on multiple occasions on March 14 at an address in North Myrtle Beach.

Webb posted a $10,171 bond and was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday, according to online booking records.

However, he was re-arrested on Tuesday after North Myrtle Beach police served him with a warrant out of Bolivia in Brunswick County. That warrant accused Webb of “taking indecent liberties with a child” with a child from North Carolina, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.

The report said Bolivia police planned to extradite him to North Carolina.