NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university.

Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North Myrtle Beach police the day after the fire, which was reported about 11 p.m.

Several photos of the fire were posted on Facebook by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. It was visible from Cherry Grove. It’s unclear how much land was burned.

Standridge has been charged with entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission; burning lands of another without consent; and willfully burning lands of another, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he was still being held on Wednesday.

According to the CCU report, a CCU officer talked to Standridge on the day of his arrest while he was still in a North Myrtle Beach police cruiser, and he “confirmed that he had set the land on fire.”

The fire occurred just three days after Standridge was released on bond from the detention center. He was arrested on July 4 by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with disobeying a police officer, disregarding a traffic signal and being a pedestrian on a controlled access highway.

In June, Standridge was reported missing in Anderson County, according to Fox Carolina, which also reported that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The CCU report on the Waties Island fire said he was taken to Conway Medical Center to be evaluated after his arrest and that a doctor determined that he “was able to be taken to jail for booking and intake procedures.” He was not hurt in the fire, the report said.

