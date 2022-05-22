NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has died after an ocean rescue Saturday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

The man was pulled from the ocean about 2:20 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. A lifeguard called first responders, according to Donald Graham, the city’s public information officer.

Members of the North Myrtle Beach beach patrol unit arrived and used an automated external defibrillator. Graham said. CPR was continued as North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue medics reached the scene.

The man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center’s North Strand ER where he was pronounced dead. No other information was immediately available.

