NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who refused to come out of a home on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday when police went there to investigate a damaged vehicle is facing multiple charges.

Adam Hayes, 37, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after he was arrested on Thursday by North Myrtle Beach police, who also attempted to serve numerous outstanding arrest warrants after going to the residence.

He was charged with unlawful communication, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, second-degree domestic violence, second-degree harassment neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He posted bonds totaling $171,0000 and was released from jail on Monday.

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers went to the residence at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A woman there told police that her windshield had been broken and that its cloth seats had been slashed. The woman also several bags of sand and manure had been dumped inside the vehicle. She told police that Hayes had admitted to the damage but told her it was an accident and that he would pay for it.

Police later learned that Hayes was inside the house and known to have multiple guns. Officers were also told that he had made statements about his willingness to “shoot it out with police.” Officers were also told that he had multiple outstanding warrants.

Police immediately set up a perimeter and called on the Horry County Police Department’s SWAT team for assistance, the report said. Two people inside the house came out but told police they did not know if Hayes was inside.

After several hours, the report stated that police found Hayes inside the house and that he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains before later being taken to the North Myrtle Beach jail before being transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

During the investigation, a person at the scene told officers that Hayes had assaulted them on Oct. 29.