HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was on trial for a deadly 2021 shooting at a North Myrtle Beach bar has been found guilty, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The solicitor’s office told News13 that Driscoll Riggins Jr. was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and sentenced to five years.

The sentences will run concurrently, the solicitor’s office said.

Durance McCray, 32, of Longs, died in the May 21, 2021 shooting outside the business located in the 2200 block of Little Neck River Road. He was pronounced dead at McLeod Seacoast after being shot multiple times in his upper torso and head, police said.