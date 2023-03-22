CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in the murder of a North Myrtle Beach man in January 2022, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Kameron Horton of North Charleston could have received a life sentence, but Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price sentenced to him to 30 years in prison. He is not eligible for supervised release and must serve the entire sentence, the solicitor’s office said.

Darrell Johnson, 73, was found by a neighbor in his home along Hillside Drive in North Myrtle Beach on Jan. 30, 2022. He suffered a six-inch stab wound to the back of his head, according to a police report.

Horton was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, by police in Hardeeville, Georgia, after a traffic stop. Police received a tip that Horton was traveling to Hardeeville from Myrtle Beach.