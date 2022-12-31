NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A special memorial honoring late Sgt. Gordon Best will be held on New Year’s Day in North Myrtle Beach.

It will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building, according to the city. Friends, family, local leaders and Best’s fellow officers are among those who will be in attendance.

Best died on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call at Barefoot Resort in rainy weather conditions, the city said. Best was traveling on Highway 17 when he lost control of his police car, veered into another lane and crashed into a utility pole.

“Sgt. Best will always be remembered for his dedication to a wonderful family. He will be remembered for his life and his sacrifice in the line of duty. He will be remembered for protecting the public as an honored member of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Best was born on Nov. 12, 1990, according to the city. He joined North Myrtle Beach’s Public Safety Department in October 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2019.