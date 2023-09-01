NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a missing swimmer after an hours-long search Thursday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and police were dispatched to the area of 405 South Ocean Blvd for a swimmer in distress just after 7:30 pm Thursday, according to officials.

Upon arrival of fire department units, a female swimmer had been pulled from the water by civilians and was semi-responsive and breathing. Personnel was informed that a male swimmer was still in the water and missing, officials said.

The female patient was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue to the ER for further evaluation.

Officials said crews began an active search of the immediate area utilizing rescue swimmers and watercraft to locate the missing male swimmer. Drones with search lights and thermal imaging capabilities were utilized as part of the search.

Crews contended with rough surf conditions as the high tide continued to come in. The male swimmer was located just before 10pm about four blocks south of where he was last seen about more than two hours prior, officials said.

Family on scene confirmed his identity and the incident was placed under control. Horry County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded.

This incident involved numerous agencies that coordinated efforts, officials said.

North Myrtle Beach Police was involved in the search, North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Police Department- Beach Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston, and Myrtle Beach Fire Department.