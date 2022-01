NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning while walking on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Bradley Buffkins, 29, died at the scene near mile-marker 6, Fowler said.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. News13 has reached out to North Myrtle Beach police for more information. Count on us for updates.