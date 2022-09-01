NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are without power in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper.

The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. Power is expected to be restored at 7 p.m.

In Atlantic Beach, 1,728 were without power at 4:30 p.m., with that decreased to 397 by 5 p.m. Service is also expected to return by 7 p.m.

The Arcadian Shores area had 4,119 people without power, as of 5:30 p.m.

Crews were on their way to the Windy Hill and Crescent Beach area as of about 4 p.m., according to Santee Cooper’s Twitter account.