NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to about 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, according to the utility..
The outage began at about 11:55 a.m., and a map on the utility’s website showed that power was back on by about 12:45 p.m.
The affected area was between N. Ocean Boulevard and Highway 17 N. and included customers along a stretch of Highway 9 in the area.
No additional information, including what caused the outage, was immediately available..
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.