NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to about 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, according to the utility..

The outage began at about 11:55 a.m., and a map on the utility’s website showed that power was back on by about 12:45 p.m.

The affected area was between N. Ocean Boulevard and Highway 17 N. and included customers along a stretch of Highway 9 in the area.

No additional information, including what caused the outage, was immediately available..