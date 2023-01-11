NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release.

By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain healthy water quality in swimming areas.

Construction on the $35 million North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program is underway at the 18th Avenue North beach access, the release reads.

The 16th and 18th Avenue North beach accesses are closed for construction. Construction is expected to take about one year.

Intermittent lane closures on Ocean Boulevard and other surrounding streets are to be expected, according to the release.

The benefits of the city’s Stormwater Outfall Program include: