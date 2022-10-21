NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham.

Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work.

Pipes that will be used are being built on Church View Lane and at the Tidewater Disposal Basin, according to Graham.

A barge will also stage at 53rd Avenue North.

Dredging is when materials are removed from a body of water for various reasons, including improving the flow of water and maintaining the depth of navigation channels, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.