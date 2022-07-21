NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police are asking residents in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas near Barefoot Landing to stay indoors as they search for a person wanted after exchanging gunfire with police, according to city officials.

Police are searching for William Joshua Alston. Anyone with information is asked to call police. He’s considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black athletic-style pants, according to authorities.

SWAT is responding to the scene, according to Micki Fellner with the city. Fellner said police dogs were used to track the suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire.

All officers are OK, according to police. No officers were hit by gunfire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told News13 just before 7 a.m. it is responding to the officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach.

The city sent an alert to residents at about 3 a.m. telling residents to stay indoors. News13 reached out to the city spokesperson for information just after 3:30 a.m. and got a response just after 6:30 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., people in the Briarcliff RV Resort were asked to shelter in place.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.