NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13.

William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released the same day on a $10,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Police were called to the Harbourgate Resort & Marina Sunday after a guest reportedly complained that Langley exposed himself in the pool area, according to the report.

Security video shows a man, allegedly Langley, walk over to the hot tub and pull his shorts down to almost his knees. He walked away and went back and did the same thing again, according to the report. Police went to the room Langley was staying in and talked to Langley.

Langley said “I didn’t do it, do you have video?” to the officer, who informed Langley that he did have video, according to the report. After Langley saw the video, he said “you can’t prove that’s me.”

The officer spoke to the hotel’s property manager, who said he wished to press charges, according to the report.