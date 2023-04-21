NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has died and a man was arrested after a three-vehicle crash that happened Saturday on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Cristian Alejandro Leon Olivia, 28, of Supply, North Carolina, died in the crash, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Matthew Desomma, 18, of Myrtle Beach was arrested April 15 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. He was released the same day on a $10,000 disposed bond, booking records show.

The three vehicles involved were a Dodge Ram, an Infinity G37 and a Honda S2000, according to a police report obtained by News13. The cause of the crash was not specified in the report.

The report said that Desomma was with a friend and was traveling back from a party when they crashed into the driver’s side of the Dodge Ram, which was stationary on the highway. Desomma and his friend allegedly then got out of their car and ran from the scene.