NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach bridge was dedicated Monday to a fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer.

The bridge, which crosses the Waccamaw River Swamp along Highway 9 near Longs, was dedicated to Sgt. Gordon Best. Best was killed Jan. 1, 2021 in a crash along Highway 17 while responding to a call about possible shots fired.

Best lost control of his car due to wet roads and crashed into a utility pole.

The bridge dedication is to remind everyone of his legacy.

“To see that he is being memorialized like this out here so close to his community and so close to his family and friends, it’s great,” said Tom Bruce, patrol Lt. for North Myrtle Beach police.

Bruce knew Best for seven years and watched him grow into a sergeant. He said he’s proud to have known him and is honored to be his fellow officer.

“I think it will keep his memory going,” he said.

North Myrtle Beach officers, South Carolina leaders and family members were all at the dedication ceremony.

The bridge is being memorialized for Best because of his love for nature, fishing and hunting. He’s said to have shown qualities in the field that he learned from fishing or hunting.

South Carolina House Representative William Bailey honored Best during the sign reveal, explaining why he thought Best deserves the honor.

“Tremendous person,” Bailey said. “Not only was he a leader in the department but he was a leader in the community and it was a spot that he grew up, and the values that he showed the city of North Myrtle Beach were actually established at the location on the river.”

Bailey was thankful to the family for allowing Best to be honored with the bridge dedication.

“Everyone who comes down here now will have to think of the values of Sgt. Gordon Best,” Bailey said. “It’s something that we will all benefit from.”

Best joined the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2013, and was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 17, 2019.