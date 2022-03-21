NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council Monday night approved the final reading of a request to rezone an area in Crescent Beach.

After several months of workshops and council meetings, the council approved the rezoning that will allow for more commercial buildings.

Debby Lapierre, a resident and property owner, said she’s disappointed by the vote.

“I can honestly say I am not happy with going to 165 feet on our ocean front,” Lapierre said. “But I am very pleased that we were able to come to a compromise.”

Councilman Fred Coyne, who represents the Cherry Grove area, said it has been a collaborative effort between the city, residents and people who want to redevelop the area.

“We got a lot of input and a lot of feedback from the folks that live in not only the high rises that live in Crescent Beach, but then — you know — other sections of the beach, too,” Coyne said. “We got some positives, some negatives and we sort of tried our best to work through it.”

While several people spoke out against the rezoning at a previous meeting, the audience was silent for the final vote.