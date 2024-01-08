NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council in Monday’s meeting discussed parking fees, updates on Barefoot Swing Bridge and the use of plastic bags.

Council voted in a 3-2 vote against increasing parking in some areas from $3 to $4.

City Manager Mike Mahaney told council that the city is waiting on more bids to continue work on the Barefoot Swing Bridge. Council said the city may need to close the bridge for 6-8 weeks during the offseason to work on its sidewalks.

Council approved first reading of an ordinance to increase the maximum city parking exemptions for Horry County residents from 200 to 250.

Also discussed was the use of plastic bags, and first reading passed to allow plastic bags only for takeout food. If the plan passes second and final reading, it will go into effect on May 1.

Council talked about holding a workshop to discuss the thickness of plastic bags and hear from community members.

Frank Boulineau, CEO of Boulineau Inc., told council that using paper bags is costly and not realistic for day-to-day operations.

“It cost Boulineau’s last year an additional $269,000 to use paper bags, that’s a factual number,” Boulineau said. “We have a big deli operation and you got something like a plastic bag that’ll work, a paper bag just will not work. But again, I think a workshop is probably a good idea.”

The workshop will be held on Feb. 21 at 1:30pm.

Council also approved the 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade for March 16.