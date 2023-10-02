NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council in Monday’s meeting approved a resolution to apply for a letter of intent in partnership with Horry County, the city of Conway and the city of Myrtle Beach for a master plan to address the opioid epidemic.

The South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board was established by the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Act to be used for the administration and distribution from the South Carolina Opioid Funds.

The money from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund is distributed by the board to help communities address the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Myrtle Beach and Horry County are agreeing to jointly submit a letter of intent to participate in the Opioid Remediation Planning Program and create a master plan to address the root causes of addiction and overdose.

The letter of intent will include $25,000 to each municipality.