NORTH MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach city employees are now being offered free Class B CDL training.

It’s all part of a new recruitment and retention effort to help retain staff in the city.

City officials said there is always a need for more qualified CDL drivers in the city — this is just another way they’re trying to recruit people to the area.

To be eligible for the free Class B CDL training, new or current city employees must be in good standing, and have a job title that requires a CDL, like a job in utilities or the streets department.

“You can come to the city of North Myrtle Beach, you can start working, start getting a paycheck, but at the same time receiving the training that you need to earn your CDL,” said City of North Myrtle Beach public information officer Donald Graham.

In the class, employees will complete on-the-road training for vehicles like dumpster and crane trucks

“It will allow them a little bit more flexibility in their jobs so, they’ll be allowed to drive commercial vehicles, they’ll be able to drive the dump trucks, some of our crane trucks, and things of that nature,” said North Myrtle Beach risk manager Chris Sartin.

The city’s risk management division and human resources department started the program in May. The first class of four students finished up their training on July 26.

While the next class for qualified employees will start in the fall, there are plans to expand the program in the future to offer more.

“We do hope to extend it to Class A at some point in time probably within the next couple of years we’ll be able to do that, but right now we’re just concentrating on our Class B’s,” Sartin said.

Those interested in learning more can find more information here.