NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council members and members of the city’s planning commission on Wednesday toured new development sites on the west end of the city.

One of the biggest areas of new development in North Myrtle Beach is the 1,300-acre Parkway Group Planned Development District, which is on the southern end of Watertower Road near the spot where Highways 31 and 22 meet.

The latest plans call for more than 3,200 residential units, nearly 3 million square feet in combined limited industrial and commercial space and two parks.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the mix of what will fill the space in the PDD will make it self-sustaining, meaning people can live, work and shop all in one central area.

“It’s nice to see it come to fruition,” Hatley said. “We’ve planned on this for probably 13 to 14 years, and now we’re actually seeing new roads being put in; we’ve seen the UPS building, more buildings, commercial buildings.”

Construction has started on some parts of the residential side of the PDD. Other parts are till being tweaked before city council gives full approval.

Hatley estimates that people won’t be moving into the PDD for another 18 to 24 months.