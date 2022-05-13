Editor’s note: This story has been corrected with who SLED said requested the investigation.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney is under investigation for assault allegations, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED couldn’t provide any details about the allegations. News13 asked North Myrtle Beach for the police report for the alleged assault and were told it would be provided once approved.

SLED said it was requested to investigate by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

North Myrtle Beach City Council called an emergency executive session for 4 p.m. Friday “regarding a personnel matter.”

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.