NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is moving toward putting time parameters in which motorized bicycles would be allowed on the city’s beaches.

North Myrtle Beach City Council proposed a new ordinance in a meeting Monday night that would allow motorized bicycles, e-bikes and traditional manually powered bicycles to be operated on the beach outside of the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 15 through Labor Day.

The ordinance passed first reading at city council last night, and will move to a second reading at a later date.

The city says these time constraints are intended to protect the safety of the city’s tourists, residents and visitors from being hit by a motorized vehicle during the time of the year when its beaches are most congested with pedestrian traffic.

In May, the city sent out a reminder to the public for what is still currently a complete ban on motorized vehicles on the beach, no matter the month or time.