NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sometimes, all you need is a little help from a friend, or in this case, friends.

That was the case Saturday morning for seven ducklings rescued from a storm drain in North Myrtle Beach.

In a Facebook post, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said it was notified about 9 a.m. by the city’s animal-control officer that the ducklings were in the drain in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South near Sunshine Cleaners. A fire department crew went to work immediately to free the ducklings.

“Engine 1’s crew arrived and recovered a total of 7 ducklings between 3 storm drains down 6th Ave South using forcible entry tools, two fishing nets, a cat carrier and two croissants!” NMB Fire Rescue said.





Photos: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Once the ducklings were freed from the drain, they were released into a nearby pond.