NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of forecasted winter weather.

North Myrtle Beach City Council held a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The declaration and emergency ordinance enable the City to take the steps necessary to ensure the fullest possible protection of life and property during the anticipated storm,” the city said in a statement.

Winter weather is expected across the area Friday into Saturday as temperatures drop.