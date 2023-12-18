NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council in Monday’s workshop discussed potential repairs to the Barefoot swing bridge.

Council discussed many options, with the lowest being about $750,000, according to a news release.

The city said it will discuss with the contractor about the schedule and pricing if only the concrete portion of the sidewalk was removed. They would make repairs to the bridge starting on Jan. 8.

The sidewalk would then be replaced at a later date, the city said. Officials will discuss a modified opening schedule with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Depending on the responses it gets from the contractor, the city said it may put the project out for rebid.

The bridge had its annual inspection in November by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. It is about 80 years old.