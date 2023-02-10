Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning.

Spain has been at the helm of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Department for eight years.

Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd will assume the role as fire chief and “has proven himself to be more than capable of the role,” Graham said.

Floyd, who has “faithfully served the public,” according to Graham. He began his fire service career with the Nichols Fire Department in 1996 and also worked as a firefighter for the city of Mullins and Horry County Fire Rescue.

He worked for North Myrtle Beach from 2005 to 2008 and returned in January 2013 as the Division Chief of Fire Training. He is also an adjunct instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and and an Instructor for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, National Fire Academy and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The deputy fire chief position, Floyd’s previous position, has been posted for hire, and the city is “searching for the highest-quality candidate for the position,” Graham said.