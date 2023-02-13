NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire call Monday morning in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North, public information officer Donald Graham told News13.
Horry County Fire Rescue is also assisting.
No other information was immediately available.
