NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season.

Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the store, says each year just gets busier and busier.

This year is no exception. In fact, she said this year is a special case.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a Thanksgiving feast might cost 20% more this year than it did last year. Bowers said she notices a difference in shopper habits at Bolineau’s.

“We’re seeing people kind of scale down a little bit,” Bowers said. “Maybe not buying two turkeys, maybe not getting a Turkey and a ham. Just kind of overall being a little more conscientious about their price points on things.”

Being extra conscientious is the new normal as prices everywhere continue to rise.

“We have gone up in price,” Bowers said. “Everything has gone up in price. Cooking oil has tripled in price, for instance.”

It is costing more for Bolineau’s to buy their products, and like many businesses, they cannot afford to absorb the extra cost.

“Like most people, we have to pass it on to the consumer,” Bowers said. “People are gonna see it this year when they go to get their Thanksgiving meal items.”

Price is not the only concern. Stores are also struggling to stock many Thanksgiving staples.

“We are having issues getting a few things in stock,” Bowers said. “Cranberry sauce is problematic. Pie shells, pie crust, that’s been a problem as well, so we’re hit or miss on certain things.”

Because of inflation and the bird flu, turkey prices are way up this year. Meat department manager, Walt Floyd, said this is not slowing shoppers down.

“It’s about the same,” Floyd said. “We take a lot of pre-orders for turkeys and hams. Whatever customers want, we’ll kind of set it aside for them to make sure that they have what they’re looking for.”

Employees at Bolineau’s realize Thanksgiving shopping can be very stressful especially in the last few days leading up to the holiday. Reid Williams just started his job at the store about a month ago. He said his biggest piece of advice is to remember that everyone working at the store strives to create a great shopping experience for customers.

“Force yourself to smile,” Williams said. “It’s all about the customer. Me, I’m a big goofball, so I joke around a lot, but as long as the customers get what they need and they lead with a smile, that makes my day so awesome.”

Bolineau’s will be open on Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. for shoppers to get any of their last minute feast essentials.