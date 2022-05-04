NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fifteen-year-old gymnast, Lanie Stone, from North Myrtle Beach, is preparing to compete for a national championship title next weekend in Mesa, Arizona. She’s one of four level 10 gymnasts in the state who have qualified.

“It is amazing to see how far I’ve come,” Stone said.

From the vault and bars to the beam and floor, Lanie stone does it all. Next Sunday, she’ll compete in each of the four events with hopes to secure a national championship.

“I’ve always dreamed of coming to this point as a gymnast since I started at such a young age,” she said.

Stone recently qualified to compete at a level 10 national championship hosted by USA Gymnastics. In order to qualify, gymnasts have to place in the top seven highest all-around scores for their region. Region 8, her region, consists of 8 states.

Stone was the only one in the Grand Strand area to qualify.

“Proud is an understatement. I would say there have been many prayers to get to this point,” said Mary Stone, Lanie’s mom.

“Level 10 gymnastics is not easy, but Lanie stuck with it, she’s persevered, she’s determined,” said Melissa Bigsby, her coach.

Stone started gymnastics at the age of 2. She spends about 18 hours a week training.

She’s also a sophomore at North Myrtle Beach High School, and her success on the mat mirrors her success in the classroom. She’s straight “A” student with a 5.1 GPA.

“She’s a great role model for the team,” Bigsby said. “She encourages them, she sets an example by her work ethic and training here at the gym.”

Lanie will travel to Mesa, Arizona next weekend to compete on May 15 for a national championship.

The hope is that the competition will serve as a stepping stone for competition at the college level.

“I’m just really thankful for all my coaches and teammates that have helped me to get this far,” Stone said.