NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s going to cost visitors more to park in North Myrtle Beach starting in March.

City council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that raises the city’s hourly rate to $3. It had been $2 in standard lots and $1 in value lots.

A city spokesman said it’s the first time in six years that the rate has gone up and that the city needs more public parking and lot amenities to accommodate residents and visitors.

The city has acquired $15 million in property to expand parking and requires a revenue stream to assist with recouping some of those expenses, the spokesman said.

Parking on city-owned spaces is free for residents or non-resident property owners who register their vehicle with the city. In addition, the city has a limited number of passes that are available to Horry County residents.

Parking on city lots is free from Nov. 1 until March 1, and daily between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight.

