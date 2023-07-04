NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach held its annual Salute to America event earlier Tuesday.

The marchers covered a total of eight miles along the beach in the intense summer heat before converging at North Myrtle Beach Main Street Horseshoe.

A total of 80 marchers participated in the event, carrying four types of flags; the South Carolina, American, POW M-I-A and the purple heart flag.

The marchers are split into two groups, one that starts four miles north of the North Myrtle Beach Main Street Horseshoe and the other four miles south.

The teams start simultaneously and meet in the middle at the horseshoe where they bring the flags to flag poles for a formal flag-raising ceremony.

The teams are led by members of the Honor Guard who present the colors upon arrival.

People dressed for the Fourth of July in red, white and blue. One of those people at the march was 106-year-old Augustine Preno, one of very few living D-Day veterans.

“People lost a lot of sleep over worrying about it. But it happened, and you all know how it ended up. Thank goodness. I appreciate all the sacrifice those troops made that had to make the landing,” Preno said. “It was a very terrible situation for them. I was just a bystander really, they’re the ones that should be here talking about it, but a lot of them aren’t of course.”

It was a crowded Main Street in North Myrtle Beach to get a look at the waving flags, hearing the national anthem and celebrate America’s independence.

Preno said it was wonderful to see so much support for our veterans, and he knows it would have meant so much to his fellow D-Day soldiers.