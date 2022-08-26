NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing.

Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has seen before.

She said owners are coming in to give up their housebroken, family pets. Hunter said she thinks it has to do with how expensive everything is today.

“It seems like folks are moving into the area, and they aren’t able to find affordable housing, or they are moving into places where they’re not allowed to have their pets,” Hunter said. “So they’re having to find homes or come to shelters to surrender their pets. It has put a huge burden on our shelter.”

Hunter said that the shelter cannot handle the intake of all these animals.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people think we’re miracle workers and we can find homes for any animals,” Hunter said. “But, it’s really difficult.”

The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society expressed its sadness in a recent social media post:

“Unfortunately, we have been operating at capacity, and we cannot receive every animal we are begged to take. Trust us when we say it is frustrating to have to turn an animal away. We wish we could help every animal, but it is not possible. Our team is one of the most passionate and dedicated groups, constantly improving our skills and knowledge to make positive changes in animal welfare…We know it’s impossible to solve every problem, but it still weighs on us when we can’t.”

Hunter said people are adopting, but it just is not happening fast enough.

“For everyone we’re sending out, we’re still getting two more in,” Hunter said.

The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society is currently doing its Clear the Shelters event. All adoption fees are waived for the rest of the month.

“August has been pretty good [for adoptions,]” Hunter said. “We’re really happy, but we’re still treading water.”

In honor of National Dog Day, Hunter said now is the time to give a dog their forever home.

“When I come home at night, after a long, hard day at work, the dog is the first thing to greet me,” Hunter said. “They’re never angry, they’re never bitter, they’re always happy to see you.”