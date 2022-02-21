North Myrtle Beach looks to hire more than 200 seasonal workers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach is looking for help ahead of the summer season to make sure it’s ready to welcome tourists and locals.

“Rentals on our beach, Italian ice sales, lifeguards on the ocean,” John Bullard, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said. “It takes a small army to do everything we need to do during the summer.”

North Myrtle Beach is building that army as it works to recruit 100 lifeguards, 100 beach attendants and other workers to fill additional seasonal positions.

“And the demand has been just as great from the residents as well as our tourists,” Bullard said. “Especially last year. A huge demand for our services.”

Bullard said last year was challenging because it was hard to find help.

“We’ve had to increase our salaries,” Bullard said. “We’ve gone from $7.50 an hour to $12 an hour in some areas. We’re paying bonuses, allowing some of the folks on the beach to keep tips.”

The city so far has 13 J1 students approved and is hoping for 20 this season. The J1 program provides international students an opportunity to travel to the United States under a cultural exchange program in which they live and work here during the summer months.

The city is also connecting with nearby high schools and colleges nearby and putting the word out on social media.

“We’re trying everything we can try to get some interest,” Bullard said.

Both John’s Beach Service and Lack’s Beach Service, which provide lifeguards for the city of Myrtle Beach, are also recruiting for the 2022 season.