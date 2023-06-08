NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Alex Gomez, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the attorney general’s office said. He was arrested by Horry County deputies.

Gomez allegedly distributed files of sexual child abuse material, the attorney general’s office said.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.