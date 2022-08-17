NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That’s the mentality a North Myrtle Beach man is using to hopefully secure a second lottery win, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He won $200,000 in July using 4-11-20-24-26, with the Power-Up 2 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.

Those numbers don’t have any sentimental meaning…he just likes them.

“I’m not giving up on them now,” he said, according to the lottery.

The Food Lion on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach received $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

His odds of winning are one in 878,399.