NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White was in town on Monday for a quick bite at a popular Main Street spot.

White, who graduated from North Myrtle Beach High School, popped into Flynn’s Irish Tavern, posing for a selfie with owner John Corbett. The restaurant has a photo of White hanging on the wall.

White and Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak have worked together since 1982, and she’s under contract through the 2025-26 season. White said he’s unsure what the future holds for her beyond that.