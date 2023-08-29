NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of North Myrtle Beach is preparing for Hurricane Idalia, with officials keeping an eye on Cherry Grove.

Cherry Grove was hit pretty hard last September by Hurricane Ian. The storm took out a large chunk of the Cherry Grove Pier.

One of its owners said rebuilding it has been a slow and expensive process, but the Prince family said they anticipate the pier reopening by the end of September or early October.

Robert Prince hopes that anticipation isn’t changed by Hurricane Idalia.

“It’s kind of devastating when you look out there and you see this 100-200 foot gap between the part you’re on and the part which you can not get to on the other side,” Prince said.

Beach patrol officers said some areas in North Myrtle Beach are more susceptible to storm surges. Among Cherry Grove, Main Street and Sea Mountain Highway could also see bad storm conditions.

“So, Cherry Grove is a somewhat low-lying area,” May Wingard said. “In the past, we’ve experienced storm surge in that area and when you consider high tide, we have to consider that we also have a marsh on the opposite side of Cherry Grove. So, we have a really unique scenario where we have a high water level on the back side of Cherry Grove that’s being met with storm surge.”

Prince’s family has owned Cherry Grove Pier since the 1960s. They also own Driftwood Restaurant and Pier Tackle Shop.

“We feel positive that the repairs that we’ve done have strengthened what we’ve got there, so we are hoping that we’ll have minimal — if any damage,” Prince said.

Beach patrol officers advise avoiding the Cherry Grove area during the storm if possible.