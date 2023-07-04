NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July is the busiest day of the year for some, and North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue officials said they took extra precautions to keep beachgoers safe.

Horry County is one of five counties in News13’s viewing area under heat advisories on Tuesday. The National Weather Service expects some parts of Horry County to see rip currents, which North Myrtle Beach rescue officials said are the most dangerous conditions for swimming and surfing.

Because of this, the area’s beaches will be fully staffed with guards all day.

“Those are one of the most dangerous things that people can encounter out here is being pulled down the beach in a long shore current and out into a rip current,” said Tyler Gill, a patrol officer and lifeguard coordinator.

Gill said the area’s towers will be manned on Tuesday, but he said being fully staffed has been a struggle over the past two years since lifeguard applicants have to meet specific physical fitness standards set by the United States Lifeguarding Association, like swimming 550 yards in under 10 minutes.

“It’s very hard to get people that can pass those requirements,” Gill said. “We have a lot of applicants, however, they’re not able to meet the 550 swim as well as go through all the training that we put in place, so it’s very difficult.”

While all of North Myrtle Beach’s lifeguards have passed those requirements, Gill said they are taking extra precautions for the holiday by assigning veteran lifeguards to the more populated areas such as the Main Street area, Crescent and Windy Hill.

“More the high rises, we get veteran guards where there’s more people to watch,” he said. “It’s going to be harder when someone’s in distress so those veteran guards in the area — they know what they’re looking for.”

Gill said on top of the skilled lifeguards, they also added bigger towers to the highly-populated spaces. He said they added the first bigger tower back in 2018, and they now have 17 spread along the beach.

“So, the lifeguard has a higher position over all the umbrella on the beach as well as a higher viewpoint,” he said.

Officials strongly encourage the public to stay hydrated with water during the holiday, especially if you are drinking alcohol on the beach.