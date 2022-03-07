NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council Monday night passed the first reading of an ordinance to rezone an area in Crescent Beach.

After a workshop to discuss an earlier ordinance in January, council members decided to develop an extended overlay zoning district in the Crescent Beach area and asked the city’s staff to prepare a new ordinance for consideration.

Councilman J.O. Baldwin III said the decision to develop the overlay is the result of an excess of crime and drugs.

“There was a lot of crime, there was a lot of drugs, and a lot of things that we don’t want in our city, and that’s what’s brought this about was we were trying to figure out ways to circumvent this,” Baldwin said. “Be proactive instead of reactive.”

Several audience members voiced their disapproval of the ordinance citing concerns about public safety, traffic and parking.

“On paper it might reduce density, in practice it probably wouldn’t,” one person said.

Council will vote on a second reading of the ordinance at a later meeting.