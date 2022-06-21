NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission Tuesday night postponed a decision on a proposed 800-unit housing development.

Named ‘The Preserve,’ the development would span more than 110 acres at the southeast corner of Highways 31 and 22 and include more than 800 multifamily units and in excess of 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Planning commission members said they did not think they had enough information about the project to move ahead with the first reading of the development ordinance.

Commissioner Harvey Eisner said several of the project’s designs were not up to par.

“The pictures of the apartments, I’ll be honest with you. … they look like barracks,” Eisner said. “And I just, I mean,I just don’t think it’s attractive. It seems like we should just postpone this.”

The commission will discuss the proposal again at its July 19 meeting.