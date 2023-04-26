NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach plans to spend $25 million on its park and sports complex in 2024 in hopes to meet the growth of sports tourism.

Amanda Player-Wofford, the city’s athletic and sports tourism manager, said the tournaments and recreation programs are becoming too big for the current space.

“We’re running out of space for our growth, so we are utilizing what we have, and they’re having to go and get fields in other places,” Player-Wofford said. “We knew we could expand on what we already have.”

North Myrtle Beach is a hot spot for sports tourism. Its sports complex is gaining in popularity for soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse and other sports tournaments.

“And now we see upwards of over 1,800 teams a year,” Player-Wofford said. “$36 million in economic impact is what we’re projected this year. It brings teams from all over the country, all over the southeast, to spend money in our city, in our hotels, our entertainment, our restaurants.”

The complex plans to add another six baseball and softball fields, five more multipurpose fields for soccer, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee. There will be a family entertainment center in the middle.

Player-Wofford said investing in the expansion could have a $15 million impact on the city.

One local said he and his dog Sam come to the dog park everyday. He said he loves watching the kids play sports and thinks the expansion would be great for the athletes and the local economy.

“It’s to the betterment of the overall economy of North Myrtle Beach and the entire county,” Ed Burke said. “The better these fields and these parks look and the better we can accommodate the people that are bringing these teams in, the more are going to come back.”

The city is also in the process of planning pickleball courts at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.